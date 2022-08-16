Eric Trump claims strangers tried to buy him dinner as an 'apology' for FBI raid

Eric Trump has claimed that he's argued with people in restaurants who have tried to buy him dinner as an 'apology' for the FBI raid on his father's Mar-a-Lago home.

"Last night I had an argument between two people who were trying to buy Lara [Trump, his wife] and I dinner to apologize for what the United States Government has done to our family," he said on Fox News.

"You wouldn't believe the energy out there."

The search warrant reportedly was related to White House documents.

