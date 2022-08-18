Tourists arrested for cruising down Venice's Grand Canal on motorised surf board

Two tourists have been arrested for speeding down Venice’s Grand Canal on motorised surfboards, weaving in and out of boats.

The city's mayor Luigi Brugnaro promised to buy dinner for anyone who could identify the 'imbeciles' who were 'making a mockery of the city'.

One of them even fell into the water under the famous Accademia Bridge, and carried on filming.

Venice's canal laws are super strict, and the pair were fined £1267 and expelled from the city.

