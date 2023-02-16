Doorbell cam catches moment US military helicopter crashes in Alabama

Black smoke could be seen billowing from an Alabama motorway yesterday (15 February), after a US military helicopter fell from the sky, killing at least two people. It's thought they were both people on board the helicopter.

The incident took place at Highway 53 near the Alabama-Tennessee border, with the 'Black Hawk' helicopter belonging to Tennessee's National Guard.

A doorbell camera captured the moment the Hawk fell from the sky and exploded into a giant black cloud.

