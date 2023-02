Donald Trump Jr appeared to compare a trans rights protest at Oklahoma State Capitol to the Jan 6 riots, in a new rant video posted to social media.

Around 150 protesters gathered on Monday (6 January) with signs that read 'trans lives matter', to fight back against anti-LGBT+ legislation.

"It seems if you're a trans activist, you're special", he says. "Are any of these people going to be put in jail for years without due process?"

