Anti-Tesla advert airs during Super Bowl - while Elon Musk watches game

While Elon Musk attended the Super Bowl, unfortunately an anti-Tesla group also bought advertising time on TVs across the country for the game, playing a clip asking for Tesla's Full Self-Driving to be completely banned.

The Dawn Project, who aim to "make computers safe for humanity" used child dummies to demonstrate how Tesla cars reportedly don't stop for children, and promote dangerous activity.

The U.S. The Department of Justice is currently looking into Tesla's self-driving safety.

