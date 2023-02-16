Fire brigade issues warning after popular toastie-making method guts kitchen

Firefighters issue warning to toastie lovers after students in Avery Hill, London, set their whole kitchen alight by flipping a toaster on its side.

The kitchen could be seen totally burnt out after the savvy students had attempted to use the device to make cheese toasties.

"Not only does it generate heat onto the work surface but the dry left-over crumbs from the bottom of the toaster can get onto the hot elements and ignite", says a spokesperson for London Fire Brigade.

