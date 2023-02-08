Boris Johnson's static hair steals show at Zelensky's parliamentary address

While Zelensky's emotional parliamentary address should've been the biggest talking point of today (8 February), Boris Johnson's hair has managed to steal the spotlight with its untame nature.

Cameras on the Ukrainian leader panned to the former prime minister as he thanked him for his help, and viewers were taken aback by the level of static making his blonde locks stand up on end.

"I see Boris Johnson has rubbed his hair against a balloon especially for the occasion", one Twitter user wrote.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters