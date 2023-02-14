Capital FM tells listeners to book 'cheap flights to Turkey' amid earthquake

Capital FM host Ant Payne has been forced to apologise after encouraging listeners to book "cheap flights to Turkey" just days after a horrifying earthquake killed thousands.

"I think now actually is the best time to start looking at some cheap flights to Turkey over the next few years", he said during the show yesterday (13 February).

"You can get your teeth done while you're over there.

He later wrote on Twitter: 'It was insensitive and ill timed. I would never wish to offend anyone from my shows.'

