Moment Fox News host genuinely appears to suggest Santa is real

US senator Marco Rubio was taken aback by a Fox News host during a new interview, as he appeared to imply that Santa Claus was real.

The chat was supposed to be about the alleged Chinese spy balloon and what that means for security, but the host went on a slight tangent about a concept completely made up.

"You would think that if Norad can track Santa, they should be able to track something the size of three school buses", he said, prompting laughter from behind the camera.

