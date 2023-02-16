King Charles unexpectedly ended up in kebab shop for wholesome reason

King Charles was unexpectedly spotted in a kebab shop yesterday (14 February), as he visited one of London's Turkish communities aiding the earthquake relief effort.

Mangal Kebab Restaurant, in Hounslow, west London, seemed surprised to be receiving the royal visit, as the monarch shook hands with the chefs and jokingly asked if they had any 'special ingredients'.

He was joined by Turkish ambassador Umit Yalcin, as they thanks volunteers for their work in helping the cause.

