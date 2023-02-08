Heartbreaking new French advert likens toxic masculinity to drink-driving

A new French advert is breaking hearts, as the power of toxic masculinity behind the wheel is compared to drinking and driving.

Research shows that traits of toxic masculinity, are easily reflected through driving and can often be dangerous.

In the clip released by Securite Routiere, a man watches his first child being born, and a poem is read in French in a voice-over, explaining how important it is to remain around for your kids - and it's not just drink that can be fatal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters