Shamima Begum reveals propaganda video that encouraged her to join Isis

Shamima Begum has revealed the propaganda video that led to her to join Isis, in a new tell-all documentary from the runaway teenager.

In 'The Shamima Begum Story', due to air on the BBC tonight (7 February), the now-23-year-old reveals she thought she was going to an 'Islamic utopia'.

The propaganda video she saw before leaving the UK shows children having fun at a fair and eating candy floss in Raqqa, Syria, but she quickly learned it wasn't the truth on arrival.

Begum was stripped of her British citizenship in 2019.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters