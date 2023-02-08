A woman claiming to be an ex-girlfriend of Andrew Tate has appeared on BBC Radio 4's File on 4, to detail his 'narcissist' behaviours.

The girl, who went by 'Sophie' to protect her identity, also claims he attempted to coerce her into webcam work, and that Tate would take half of her earnings.

“He was always reminding me that the option was there and that progressed into, ‘If you love me, you would do it,’” she said.

Tate denies the allegations.

