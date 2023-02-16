Brothers survive 198 hours under rubble in Turkey by 'drinking protein shakes'

Two brothers in Turkey were rescued from the rubble of the earthquake after 198 hours, and say protein shakes were to thank for keeping them alive.

Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and his 21-year-old brother, Abdulbaki Yeninar, got trapped under a building in Kahramanmaras when the powders became their only source of nutrition.

"My brother is doing bodybuilding and is interested in sports", Abdulbaki says. "We prayed while we were under the rubble. There was air coming in."

