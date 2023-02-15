Right-wing TV host claims Rihanna's Super Bowl performance was a satanic ritual

A far-right host on Real America's Voice likened Rihanna's Super Bowl performance to a satanic ritual, as he ranted about the 'out of control' show.

Grant Stinchfield appeared irate as he accused her dancers of looking like 'Chinese spy balloons' and the difficulties of 'explaining it to a kid'.

"She’s dressed in red, and she falls from the sky, surrounded by people dressed in white like angels,” he said. “Do we know the story from the Bible when Satan fell from heaven, and he brought down those fallen angels with him?"

