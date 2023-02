Barney the Dinosaur has been given a modern makeover, but many fans who grew up with the show say the animated version is nothing short of 'terrifying'.

While the CGI reboot announced by Mattel on Monday (13 February) follows the signature purple and green theme of the dinosaur, new Barney has huge green eyes, gapped front teeth, and giant feet.

"As a Barney lover as a child, this ain't it chief", one person commented on Twitter.

