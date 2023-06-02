Jack Monroe applauded for speech on who to blame for cost of living crisis

Jack Monroe has perfectly summed up what the cost of living crisis means for UK families, in a BBC Question Time moment that earned her a round of applause.

“It’s not a cost of living crisis – let’s be absolutely clear – although it is for everybody at the sharp end of it and that’s millions and millions of people ... it’s a cost of Conservatives crisis", she says.

"It’s a cost of austerity crisis. It’s a cost of 13 years of pulverizing all social support and all of those safety nets we used to have."

