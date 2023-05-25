Man who lost arm in 10-foot alligator attack at bar describes last thing he remembers

A Florida man who had his arm brutally amputated by an alligator has recalled the last moment he remembers before the 10-foot beast launched at him.

“I just saw a little lake, so I was tryna go over there and take a little pee,” Jordan Rivera told a local news channel.

"I either tripped or the ground below me kind of just went down — and I ended up in the water."

The next thing he recalls is seeing where his arm used to be after it was torn off.

