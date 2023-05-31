Astronomy-lover's ashes scattered above Earth in breathtaking space footage

The widow of a keen astronomer has fulfilled one of his dreams by sending his ashes up into space.

Claire Mercer, who has been campaigning over her husband Jason's smart motorway death in 2019, says he would've 'loved' the 'amazing' idea, as he kept a telescope at their home.

"What choked me was, is that he had to die to get the trip into space and he would have loved it while he was alive", she said.

A high-altitude balloon took him on his final journey, and footage has captured him flying high above earth.

