Controversial TikToker Mizzy slams BBC live on TV for 'platforming' Andrew Tate

Controversial TikToker, Mizzy, called out the BBC in a Newsnight rant accusing them of 'platforming' voices such as Andrew Tate.

The creator, who was arrested for prank videos which saw him walk into people's houses, appeared irate as he went off on the tangent, leaving the panel flabbergasted.

"You guys give him the platform that's literally what it is", Mizzy interrupted, as another woman spoke.

"Everything what I'm doing is bad apparently but I'm on BBC News right now, you man play the game."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters