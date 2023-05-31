Woman appears on GMB to defend naked sunbathing - while completely naked

Good Morning Britain viewers were left gobsmacked yesterday (30 May), after a woman appeared on the show to defend naked sunbathing - while completely naked.

Helen, who insists she 'wears clothes sometimes' had the pre-8am slot on the show, putting some viewers off their breakfasts.

However, she simply wanted to make the point that naked sunbathing is acceptable as long as you're not 'alarming' anyone.

"My body is just my body, there's nothing sensational about it, there's no need to sexualise it", she said.



