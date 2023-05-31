An 11-year-old who was shot by police after calling them has spoken out about the ordeal, and how he kept calm as he bled out.

Aderrien Murry was shot by Mississippi police after his sister's father tried to break into their home at 4am, and his mum instructed him to call his grandmother.

Instead, he opted to call the police for safety, who shot him.

"I was bleeding -- bleeding from my mouth. Then I would just remember singing a song," he said.

"No weapon formed against me -- prosper shall", he responded when asked what the song was - which is also a bible verse.

