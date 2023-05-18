Martin Lewis has urged households to check if they can receive help with their water bills, after it was revealed almost 5.7 million families are 'missing out' on social tarriffs.

Lower-income earners could be able to reduce their bills by up to £160 per year, on top of other benefits and government schemes.

"The biggest one of all being missed out, and the least known one", he urged on GMB.

“Only two in 10 people who are eligible for this are claiming this right now."

