'Sod it': 77-year-old woman marries herself after getting sick of waiting for men

A 77-year-old woman has 'a second chance at being happy' after she decided to marry herself in the wedding dress of her dreams.

Dottie Fideli held her nuptials at her Ohio retirement home, after she developed a 'sod it' attitude towards waiting around for a man.

"I told my daughter, I said, ‘This is the best thing that I’ve ever had, outside of having you kids'," she told The Today Show.

She added in a separate interview: "I have a second chance in doing something that’ll make me happy."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters