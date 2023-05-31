A British man who has become the fastest-ever to run from Los Angeles to New York has revealed the 7,000-calories-per-day diet which helped him achieve the goal.

William Goodge, who ran through 13 states and went through 12 pairs of trainers on the run, appeared on GMB where he divulged his extreme eating habits.

However, the photos of him running aren't all protein shakes and chicken - Goodge instead liked to enjoy pizzas and avocados on his journey.

"Out loud it sounds pretty concerning", he laughed.

