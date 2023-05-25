Clip of Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend in drag resurfaces amid her ban campaign

An old video of Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend in drag has resurfaced, amid her campaign against drag queens across the US.

Brian Glenn can be seen in a blonde wig and pink cardigan talking about how much he 'liked the pantyhose'.

However, the Republican hit back on Twitter, saying 'the Left is so stupid' and that she was 'lol'ing' at the video.

Greene has previously said that drag performances should be 'illegal' and led to 'indoctrination' of children.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters