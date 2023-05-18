Moment rare bow worth over £25,000 snaps in middle of live violin performance

A livestream caught the moment a violinist's bow worth £28,000 snapped in the middle of a performance.

Stefan Jackiw's was performing with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, and while those around him appeared shocked by what had happened, he simply got handed another one and carried on.

The rare Voirin bow can be worth up to £40,000, and one was even auctioned off in 2019 for a jaw-dropping £79,000.

While it might look like any other violin bow, Jackiw insists it 'feels different'.

