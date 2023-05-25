Nail-biting moment kayakers are approached by basking shark off Irish coast

Two kayakers have shared footage of the terrifying moment they were approached by a basking shark off the coast of Cork, Ireland.

Louise Barker, who was filming from a double kayak with her friend, could be heard gasping as the shark touched the boat. However, she admits she had been waiting a long time to see one after hearing about sightings, so wasn't particularly scared.

“I wasn’t expecting to come nose-to-nose with one", she joked.

