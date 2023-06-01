Glamour magazine unveils pregnant transgender man as Pride cover star

Glamour UK is shaking things up this pride month by unveiling their June digital cover star as pregnant transgender man, Logan Brown.

Brown, who is the partner of drag performer, Bailey Mills, unexpectedly fell pregnant after a break from testosterone for health reasons.

“I spent so much time feeling shame [about being pregnant as a man] and something clicked and I thought ‘No I’m going to own this'", he told the publication.

“What makes me feel empowered as a trans man is that whoever I say I am, I am that person and no one can ever take that away from me."

Just a few weeks ago, the couple welcomed their baby daughter, Nova.

