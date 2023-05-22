Phillip Schofield given just 30-second tribute in first This Morning since his exit

In the first episode of This Morning since Phillip Schofield announced he would be stepping down from his role after 20 years, the show paid a rather bizarre 30-second tribute to the former host.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary took over on presenting duties today (22 May), showing photos of Schofield on-screen - none of which included Holly Willoughby.

"We and all the team wish him the best for the future", Hammond said.

Schofield left the show with 'immediate effect' following a string of controversies and rumoured tensions between him and his co-star, Willoughby.

