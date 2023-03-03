Georgia Harrison's empowering statement as ex Stephen Bear jailed for revenge porn

Georgia Harrison could be seen outside Chelmsford Crown Court today (3 March), giving an empowering speech following the sentencing of her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear.

Bear has been jailed for 21 months for revenge porn against the Love Island star.

"I'm happy and relieved that this matter is finally over", she says.

"I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them, and I have absolutely no regrets about waiving my anonymity."

