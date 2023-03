A Brexiteer on Question Time has admitted if there were to be a second EU referendum, he'd completely change the way he voted based on how the government have acted since.

The voter was from Sunderland, the first place to return a vote in favour of leave back in 2016.

"Somewhere along the line, they’ve they’ve completely lied. They’ve sold us the wrong thing", he said.

"If it was to go again, I’m likely to change my vote.”

