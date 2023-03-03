Video

Isabel Oakeshott gives savage response to question about 'friendship' with Hancock

Isabel Oakeshott wasted no time clapping back when she was quizzed on her 'friendship' with Matt Hancock this morning on the BBC (3 March).

The host asked her if she'd developed any 'warmth' towards the former health secretary.

"No", she responded bluntly. "I don't really know why you're asking this question, I'm a professional journalist...it is not my job to protect reputations of politicians."

Hancock has allegedly threatened legal action against Oakeshott for leaking his WhatsApp messages.

