Prince Harry discusses 'fanny' in first public appearance since Spare drama

Prince Harry has made his first public appearance since the drama of his book release, by sitting down with Stephen Colbert to talk all things 'fanny'.

In a clip released this morning (1 March), Colbert quizzes Harry on his favourite things in 'Questionert', when the royal brings up the nuisance of the difference between US English and UK English.

"But then there's a fanny pack", Harry jokes. "But fanny to us is different than fanny to you", Colbert replies.

Harry quips: "I was actually going to talk about basil and basil."

