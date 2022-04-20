Prince Harry says he’s making sure the Queen has 'right people around her'

Prince Harry has opened up on his relationship with his grandmother, the Queen, since he left royal life for a new start in California.

The Duke is even expected to appear at upcoming jubilee celebrations since patching things up.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form," he told NBC Today when asked about their recent meeting.

"She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

