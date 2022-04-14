Gene Simmons drops the ultimate life advice - don't do drugs

Gene Simmons appeared on GMB ahead of the final KISS tour to dish out some life advice - don't do drugs, don't drink, and don't smoke.

When asked how he's managed to remain sober throughout his rock and roll career, he simply said: "The word no is in the dictionary."

He joked that by taking those steps, you too can get to his age and raise your hand without it shaking vigorously.

Simmons has previously mentioned he stays clean as he's his mother's only child and doesn't want to hurt her.

