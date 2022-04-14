One of the world's most endangered monkeys has been born at Chester Zoo

One of the rarest monkey species in the world has been born at Chester Zoo, with keepers saying they are "overjoyed".

The baby cotton-top tamarin monkey arrived to first-time parents Treat and Leo, and is just 10cm tall.

This specific breed is known for their hair, which raises up when then they get excited or feel danger.

Unfortunately, they are predicted to decline by 80% in the next 20 years, and only 5% of their natural Colombian habitat is remaining due to deforestation.

