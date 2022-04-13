Pro-Russian flags and symbols spotted on cars in Ireland

A convoy of cars with pro-Russia flags and symbols has been spotted driving around Dublin, Ireland.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Ireland slammed those who took part, writing on Twitter: "It’s absolutely disgusting that these Russians living in Ireland demonstrate their complete disrespect for their country of residence and the Irish people who stand against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

'"'Z' the symbol of killings & atrocities, must be prohibited by law in every democratic state."

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you can donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

