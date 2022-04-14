A home has gone up for sale for £600k - but someone will be living in the basement

A home in Virginia has gone up for sale for $800,000 (around £600k) but there's a catch - you have to be ok with someone living in the basement.

The five-bedroom house has already had five cash offers on it, despite the listing explicitly saying "the home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place."

The tenants living down there are reportedly a mother and daughter.

