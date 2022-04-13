Families reunited in airport as New Zealand reopens after almost two-year lockdown

x
Video
The emotional moment families were reunited in New Zealand following a near-two-year lockdown has been captured on camera.
New Zealand has had some of the strictest restrictions in the world, and aside from a brief travel corridor period to Australia, they've remained firmly closed to outsiders.
Travellers must be double vaccinated and test negative to be allowed in, but it's nothing for those who have been separated for so long and were greeted with Maori performers and gifts at the airport.
The country is currently only allowing Australians and returning residents.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next News
Viral
Holidaymaker gatecrashes live TV interview with giant inflatable penis
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Alison Hammond has been transformed into an 'Easter hunny' chocolate
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Inside the AI social media background checks during job screenings
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Tesla narrowly misses people by seconds as it crashes into pavement
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
A Scottish vending machine will marry you and your partner for £2
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Trump supporter says she'd rather have Putin as president than Biden
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Adorable moment toddler has tantrum as he's desperate to go shopping
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Stripper shares earnings of Drake and The Weeknd going for a night out
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
An asparagus just predicted Alison Hammond's future on This Morning
Apr 05, 2022
Apr 05, 2022
The 'water cup' challenge is a new viral jenga and it's super intense
Apr 05, 2022
Apr 05, 2022
News
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the 'greatest Disney song of all time'
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Ukrainian children fleeing war treated to dolphin show to boost morale
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Easy iPhone hack helped snowboarder escape death after mountain fall
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Man told to demolish 'mansion' that makes neighbours' lives 'hell'
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Politics
Donald Trump insists he is 'perhaps the most honest human' ever
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Energy secretary gets wound up when grilled on Rishi Sunak's wife
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Boris Johnson says biological males shouldn't compete in female sport
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Trump supporter says she'd rather have Putin as president than Biden
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Trump finally admits on camera that he didn't win the election
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Liz Truss admits money is still flowing into Putin's 'war machine'
Apr 05, 2022
Apr 05, 2022
LBC caller says breaking the law is not as bad as the Labour Party
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Bereaved Covid families heckle MPs outside Boris Johnson's dinner
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Ted Cruz is stunned as he gets trolled by pro-choice guy in airport
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
MP Lisa Nandy gets support for speech on Rishi Sunak's 'shocking' help
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
MP Siobhan Baillie feels baby kick as she stands up to ask questions
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Rishi Sunak struggles to use contactless payment in awkward clip
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
Rishi Sunak squirms when asked about wife's connections to Russia
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
MP shouts 'is that it?' at Rishi Sunak during Spring Statement
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Sport
Liverpool player Andy Robertson reacts to being pelted with lighters
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Record attendance for female football game as more than 90,000 show up
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Norway's first female FA president gives speech on LGBTQ+ inclusion
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Jack Grealish jokes with Aston Villa fan that he 'doesn't like him'
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Child goalkeeper scores last-minute winner from other end of pitch
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Cheerleader saves basketball game in full arena as ball gets stuck
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Tennis player Nick Kyrgios brings Ben Stiller into row with heckler
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Russian gymnast wears pro-war 'Z' symbol after losing to Ukrainian
Mar 07, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
Liverpool's Jason McAteer mocks his teams infamous white Armani suits
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 02, 2022
Ukraine footballer Roman Yaremchuk gets emotional during Benfica match
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Fashion model Gisele Bündchen shows off her jiu-jitsu skills
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale mocks Leicester fans in Chip Inn Fish Bar ad
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo thanks fans for 400m Instagram followers
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Showbiz
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the 'greatest Disney song of all time'
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Sandra Bullock stresses importance of female leads in action movies
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe calls himself the ‘intimacy coach’ on The Lost City
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
The Academy reveals Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars but 'refused'
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
'Love will make you do crazy things' Will Smith addresses Oscars slap
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Anyone selling an Oscar statue must offer it to the Academy for $1
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion's label is countersuing her over album
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Lin-Manuel Miranda on getting the 'Encanto' soundtrack out of your head
Mar 16, 2022
Mar 16, 2022
Kim Kardashian gets wrapped in layers of tape for Balenciaga show
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 07, 2022