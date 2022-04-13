Families reunited in airport as New Zealand reopens after almost two-year lockdown

The emotional moment families were reunited in New Zealand following a near-two-year lockdown has been captured on camera.

New Zealand has had some of the strictest restrictions in the world, and aside from a brief travel corridor period to Australia, they've remained firmly closed to outsiders.

Travellers must be double vaccinated and test negative to be allowed in, but it's nothing for those who have been separated for so long and were greeted with Maori performers and gifts at the airport.

The country is currently only allowing Australians and returning residents.

