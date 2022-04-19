Elon Musk claims his companies count as 'philanthropy'

Elon Musk claims that his companies count as 'philanthropy' as they look to improve the future for humanity.

The billionaire has founded multiple companies including Tesla, which is building greener transport, and Neuralink, which aims to solve brain injuries with the use of AI.

"If you care about the reality of goodness instead of the perception of it, philanthropy is extremely difficult," he told TED's Chris Anderson.

"SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, The Boring Company are philanthropy. If you say philanthropy is love of humanity, they are philanthropy."

