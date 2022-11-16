Qatar officials 'threaten to destroy' journalist's camera for filming at World Cup

Danish reporters have shared the moment they were apprehended by Qatar officials and told their camera would be destroyed if they didn't leave.

Rasmus Tantholdt from TV2 was approached by men on a golf buggy while he was mid-live report.

"You have invited the whole world here. Why can't we film? It is a public place," he said, offering to show documents that proved their rights.

After a tense back-and-forth, Tantholdt confirmed on Twitter that Qatar International Media Office had apologised.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

