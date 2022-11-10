Using the B-word gives Duchess of Sussex 'the hives'

Meghan Markle has opened up about the use of the word 'b****' to describe women in her latest Archetypes podcast, and how it 'gives her hives' to hear it used so openly.

"Labelling a woman as a 'B-word' or as 'difficult' is often a deflection," she said, joined by A Black Lady Sketch Show founder Robin Thede, who often uses the word to reclaim its meaning.

"A way to hide some of her really awesome qualities, her persistence or strength or perseverance, her strong opinion."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

