The John Lewis Christmas advert is here - and shines a light on foster care

The 2022 John Lewis Christmas advert has landed, and the emotional clip shines a light on an 'often overlooked' issue - foster care.

The advert, which features an acoustic cover of Blink 182's 'All the Small Things', sees a dad trying to learn to skateboard in the months before Christmas, and features almost no product placement.

It's not initially clear why he's doing it, until the sweet end scene which sees his new foster daughter Ellie arrive clutching a skateboard in her arms.

An important message.

