'Stop shouting at me': Just Stop Oil activist in heated clash with Sky News host

A Sky News interview with a Just Stop Oil activist boiled over when the host was forced to ask the guest to "stop shouting at him".

Indigo Rumbelow accused the media of "not doing their job properly" suggesting such radical disruption wouldn't have to happen if the consequences of fossil fuels were widely-reported.

The activists threw her arms up as she questioned if the host loved "fossil fuels more than his children".

“Indigo, please,” Austin said, trying to calm the situation, asking her to "stop shouting at him".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

