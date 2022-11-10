Alex Jones and Roger Stone imply Republicans didn't vote because it's 'rigged'

Alex Jones and Roger Stone reacted to the midterm election results by coming up with the theory that Republicans didn't go out and vote, because they knew it would be 'rigged'.

"People need to stop just counting on someone else to do it," Jones said, as the pair spoke on InfoWars.

"I actually think the results last night add to a growing frustration," Stone added. "What disappoints me is the number of people who after the last election they just tuned out anything political."

