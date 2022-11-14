Researchers discover that rats 'love' dancing to Lady Gaga

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered that rats loving 'dancing to Lady Gaga' in a study looking at their rhythm.

The rodents were fitted with motion detectors, and played a number of 132bpm tracks, including Gaga's 'Born This Way' as well as music from Mozart and Queen.

Surprisingly, they managed to stay in time to every song, but went off-course when the tempo was altered.

If you can't get tickets to the next Lady Gaga tour, look under your floor boards - there could be several rats getting their groove on.

