Alex Jones must pay nearly half a billion dollars more to Sandy Hook families

Alex Jones has received another hit to his bank account after a Conneticut judge last night ruled that he must pay a further $473 million in punitive damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

The almost-half-a-billion dollar figure is in addition to the $965 million a jury awarded the families last month after Jones made comments that insinuated the school massacre was a hoax.

However, Jones insists there “ain’t no money” to pay the bill with, and he'll be appealing the original decision.

