A lost dog has been spotted on CCTV handing herself into a police station in Loughborough in a 'miracle' turn of events that saw her reunited with her owner.

Rosie the border collie got lost while on a walk, and somehow managed to find her way to the police station, stroll through the automatic doors, and settle down in a corner ready to be helped.

Thankfully, her collar helped police track her owner down. Simply adorable.

