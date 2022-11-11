Awkward moment UN boss reads the wrong speech at Cop27

UN secretary Antonio Guterres prompted laughter during the Cop27 summit in Egypt as he took to the stage - and started reading the wrong speech.

“The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you," he began, before trailing off and looking nervously around the podium.

"No - I think I was given the wrong speech," he admitted.

Someone quickly brought the correct speech paper over as he explained the one he'd read out was for a meeting with young delegates later in the day.

